Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.83, approximately 949,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 659,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

