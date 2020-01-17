Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $422.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.56. 2,707,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.