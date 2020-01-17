New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.95. New Gold shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4,776,196 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.