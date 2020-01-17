New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.67

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $32.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $508.01 million and a P/E ratio of 30.10.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$74.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. New Look Vision Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

