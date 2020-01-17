New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 44,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,026,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

