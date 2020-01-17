Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

