NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $110,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $252.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.