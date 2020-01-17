NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Insider Acquires A$1,882,100.00 in Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider David Lamm purchased 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$1,882,100.00 ($1,334,822.70).
The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. NGE Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of A$0.81 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.
NGE Capital Company Profile
