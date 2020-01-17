NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Insider Acquires A$1,882,100.00 in Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider David Lamm purchased 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$1,882,100.00 ($1,334,822.70).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. NGE Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of A$0.81 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

NGE Capital Company Profile

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

