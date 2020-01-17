NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 518,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819,081 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

