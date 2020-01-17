NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

