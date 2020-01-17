Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.65

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.65 and traded as high as $34.94. Nidec shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 28,130 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NJDCY. ValuEngine downgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

