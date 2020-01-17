NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 234,474,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 90,832,766 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

