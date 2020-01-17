Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 315,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

