Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.64 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,229. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.