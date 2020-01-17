Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.03 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

