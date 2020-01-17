Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $71,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $19,278,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 920,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. 6,306,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

