Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average is $289.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

