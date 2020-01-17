Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194,490 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,490 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $115,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 28,843,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

