Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,344 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 225,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

NKE stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. 391,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

