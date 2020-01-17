Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $64.91. 209,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

