Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $38,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in IBM by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of IBM by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.