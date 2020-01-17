Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.32 ($5.02).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

