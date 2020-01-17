North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

