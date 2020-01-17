Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $20.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.92 and its 200-day moving average is $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.