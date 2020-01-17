Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 397,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,714 shares of company stock worth $1,018,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

