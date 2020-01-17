Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,150 shares of company stock worth $13,660,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.