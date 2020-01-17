Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.81

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 133759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.10.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Get Novartis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.