Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

