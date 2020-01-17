Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $59.58

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $59.58. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 2,984,476 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

