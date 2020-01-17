NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFRMY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. NUFARM LTD/S has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

About NUFARM LTD/S

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

