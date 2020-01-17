NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFRMY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. NUFARM LTD/S has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
About NUFARM LTD/S
