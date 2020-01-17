NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $248.34. The stock had a trading volume of 344,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

