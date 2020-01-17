NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day moving average is $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

