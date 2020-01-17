NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $300.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $248.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

