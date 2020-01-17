O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.64. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,564 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in O2Micro International by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

