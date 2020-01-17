Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,247,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

