OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.77

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 3364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

