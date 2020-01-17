Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 2,971 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OKTA stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,979. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.