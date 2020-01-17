Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 2,971 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OKTA stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,979. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
