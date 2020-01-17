OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,054.75 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,006.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,959.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,115.13.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

