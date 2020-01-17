OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

