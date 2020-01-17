OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,346,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after purchasing an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

