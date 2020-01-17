OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 43.3% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.08. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

