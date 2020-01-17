OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $119.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $121.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

