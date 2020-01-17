OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,491 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

