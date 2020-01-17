Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONB. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ONB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 1,549,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,666. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

