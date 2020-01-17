Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 249920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.92.

Omineca Mining And Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining And Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining And Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.