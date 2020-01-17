Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 8%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 1,711,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,281,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit