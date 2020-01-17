Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 1,711,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,281,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

