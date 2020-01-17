Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.77

Shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 220674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

A number of analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

