Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0008 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $844,870.00 and approximately $7,277.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

