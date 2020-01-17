OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.65. OpGen shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 5,035,300 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

