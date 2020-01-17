Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $48.90. 5,953,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

